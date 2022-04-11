Opposition to Chamundi Hill rope way project mounts

Mysuru: The proposed ropeway to ChamudiHill has evoked opposition from many quarters. The latest to joining the chorus against the proposed ropeway and railings to the steps from the foot of the hill, is the ChamundiBetta UlisiSamithi (save ChamundiHills committee). It says that the proposed development would spell destruction to the sensitive environment.

ParisaraBalaga Founder-Member Parashuramegowda told reportersthat a meeting will be organised to discuss the future course of action. The wildlife photographer and documentary maker Krupakar,heritage expert Prof N. Rangaraju, geologist Prof Janardhan,environmentalist A. Shivaprakash Adavanne, structural engineer Maj.Gen. (retd.) S.G. Vombatkere and water expert Prof U.N. Ravikumarand many personalities have raised serious objection to the project.

Parashuramegowdasaid that the proposed ropeway, railings to the steps and construction of buildings atop Chamundi Hill, to be taken up underPilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive(PRASHAD), would instead of helping in development destroy the hill.He further added that many experts expressedshock over the proposed developmental projects. "Chamundi Betta Ulisi Samithiwill digitise over 50,000 signaturesit has collected against the proposal and sendthem soon to Prime Minister Narendra Modi andChief Minister Basavaraj Bommai," Parashuramegowda said.

Last week,a member of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family Pramoda Devi Wodeyar opposed theproject saying that it would cause irreparable damage tothe environment. She questioned the rationale behind a ropeway project when it takes people just20 minutes to reach ChamundiHill by road.

The cultural city is themajor tourism destination in the country which attracts a huge number of tourists every day. The State government plans toconstruct a ropeway to ChamundiHill to boost tourism. But many propeople organisations, prominent personalities are opposing the project.