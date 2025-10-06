Pawan Kalyan pledges effort to channel Krishna river water to Karnataka districts

Chintamani (Chikkaballapur): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan has promised to make sincere efforts to channel water from the Krishna River, flowing through the Andhra Pradesh border, to the districts of Kolar, Chikkaballapur, and Bengaluru Rural.

Kalyan made this assurance while attending the birthday celebrations of retired Supreme Court Justice V. Gopalagowda in the city on Monday. Beginning his speech in Kannada, he recalled eminent personalities like the national poet Kuvempu and noted engineer Sir M. Visvesvaraya, highlighting their contributions to the nation.

During the event, several dignitaries, including Union Minister V. Somanna, former MLA M. Krishnareddy, and Justice V. Gopalagowda, appealed to Kalyan to discuss with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and seek cooperation for directing Krishna River water to the three districts of Karnataka.

Responding to these appeals, Pawan Kalyan assured the audience that he would make earnest efforts to facilitate the initiative, emphasizing a spirit of brotherhood and collaboration between the states. He expressed hope that a cooperative approach would ensure the districts facing water scarcity could benefit from the river, thus addressing agricultural and domestic water needs.

Kalyan’s remarks received widespread appreciation from attendees, who lauded his commitment to regional development and inter-state cooperation. Observers noted that such initiatives could strengthen ties between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh while also addressing pressing water concerns in drought-prone areas.

The event underscored the importance of collaborative governance and highlighted the role of influential leaders in bridging gaps between neighboring states for mutual benefit.