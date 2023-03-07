Plastic surgeons team reattaches amputated hand of 29-yr-old

Bengaluru: A team of plastic surgeons at Sparsh Hospital in Yeshwanthpur have successfully reattached the completely amputated left hand of a 29-year-old woman. The woman, who worked in a rubber tube cutting factory in Peenya, Bangalore, suffered the injury on the 3rd of February while operating a heavy sharp cutting machine blade.

The surgical team that performed the replantation surgery included Plastic surgeons Dr.Karthik Vishwanath and Dr. Roshan Shetty.

The patient was brought to Sparsh in an emergency condition two hours after the injury with significant loss of blood. The amputated hand was brought in a polythene cover placed in an ice box. The emergency team stabilised her in the emergency room, while the plastic surgeons started working on the amputated part. They assessed its viability for reattachment and then segregated the structures anatomically.

The injury had occurred at the wrist level from a sharp blade. They decided to proceed with a replantation surgery which took about 5 hours to complete. The team of plastic surgeons repaired individual tendons, major arteries, veins, nerves and skin, while the orthopaedic team stabilised the wrist with K-wires(a type of stabilisation wire).

Post-surgery, she developed blood clots in the blood vessels and had to undergo exploration, thrombectomy, and vein graft. The reattached hand survived, and thereafter, it showed a flicker of finger movements. The patient was discharged on February 10 and she has been visiting the hospital for regular follow-ups. In three months, she will require reassessment of the tendons and a secondary procedure to improve the function and strength of the hand. She will also require extended physiotherapy to optimise the hand's function.

According to the Consultant in Plastic, Cosmetic, and Reconstructive Surgery, SPARSH Hospital, Dr. Karthik Vishwanath said, "The duration between the time of injury and the patient's arrival at the hospital are crucial factors in determining the success of a replantation surgery. In addition to this, the manner in which the severed body part is transported also plays a key role. It is essential to ensure that the amputated part does not come into direct contact with the ice during transportation. The golden period for a wrist replantation surgery is typically between 6-12 hours, providing the best opportunity for a successful reattachment."

The Consultant Plastic Surgeon, SPARSH Hospital, Dr. Roshan Shetty said, "Replantation is an uncommon procedure, it requires the support of a highly skilled team of surgeons along with operation theatre facilities with microscopes and rehabilitation services.

This was a challenging surgery, but the collaboration between plastic surgeons, anaesthetists (Dr.Sharan and team) and orthopaedic teams (Dr.Anil and team) at SPARSH has resulted in a favourable outcome for the patient."