PM in Mangaluru, launches projects worth `3,800 crore

Mangaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday again reiterated that his government was looking towards a new horizon through the networking of infrastructure that benefits every Indian citizen. "This networking of road, air, rail and maritime infrastructure must bring more jobs, more prosperity and development, the coastal infrastructure will help the overall development of the Karnataka state as well as the region, with significant inputs to the GDP" he asserted.

Earlier he dedicated completed projects at Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Limited and New Mangaluru Port and launched work for some more projects envisaged at Rs 3800 crore.

Particularly highlighting one of the projects that are smaller in comparison with the one in the petroleum sector - the Kulai fishing port, Modi said our fishermen need to be more prosperous, "Their internal economy must be strengthened so that they contribute more to the country's development". He also distributed 100 deep sea vessels and symbolically handed over Kisan credit cards to three fishermen from the Kulai area.

He said the coastal socio-ecosystem was a barometer to gauge the health of the regional economy, this is the region where ease of doing business, one district one project and many other infrastructure development projects must be linked to international business and industry to propel the micro level economy of the regional communities. "Cost competitiveness, logistics and infrastructure development will have to be the mantra for development. The Bharatmala projects for roads and Sagarmala for coastal development are the vision of the government which is nothing but networking of people and infrastructure".

As a result of sustained efforts of the government, in 8 years the maritime capacity of India has doubled in port and maritime infrastructure. New facilities and judicious deployment of Human resources in synergy with modernisation and mechanisation have given great dividends for India's overall development has increased its efficiency. He cited several projects completed during the last eight years and said the capacity building was the keyword, such capacity building in the coastal areas of Karnataka has benefited both state and the country Both Karnataka and India will jointly benefit.