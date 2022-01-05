PM Narendra Modi's security breach: Basavaraj Bommai demands dismissal of Punjab govt

Mandya: The Punjab government which could not provide security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unfit to govern the State. It should be dismissed, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.



He was speaking to media persons after participating in a programme at Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Mandya district.

Replying to questions on the breach in PM's security in Punjab, he said, "Punjab government has failed to provide security for the Prime Minister at Punjab border. Failure to make arrangements for smooth movement of the Prime Minister has drawn a wide condemnation across the country. It is a highly condemnable incident. It is the duty of every government to respect the Prime Minister of the country. I strongly condemn the lapse. Those responsible for the lapses should be punished stringently."