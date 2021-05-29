Police seek Co-operation of public in tracing a criminal

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police, who have unearthed a cheating case, where a fraudster has opened accounts in different banks by producing forged documents in different names by hiding his original identity with the sole intention to cheat innocent people, have sought the co-operation of the public in tracing the whereabouts of a criminal.

According to the Director General of Police CID, Special Units and Economic Offences Mr P S Sandhu, the real identity of the accused is not known except his photographs collected during the course of investigation.



The accused has opened accounts in two branches of State Bank of India and in one branch of Canara Bank in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. He has opened an account in the name of Vijay Son of Ramachandra in the Padri Bazar Branch of State Bank of India by providing Residential Address bearing House No. 378 and 2/255, Manas Vihar Colony, Gorakhpur Sadar, Gorakhpur.



He has opened one more account in the Mohaddipur Branch of State Bank of India in the name of Sumit Singh Son of Ugrasen Singh by providing House No. 229, Awas Vikas Colony, Gorakhpur Sadar, Gorakhpur as his residential address.



In his account opened at Taramandal Branch, the fraudster has given his name as Sandeep Jaiswal Son of Ashok and has shown his address as House No. 1/87, D Azad Nagar, Rustampur, Gorakpur Sadar, Gorakhpur.



Two criminal cases each under Section 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act of 2008 and Cheating under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code have been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Bengaluru, says an official press release.

