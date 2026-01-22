Political storm over DC’s flag-waving at religious ceremony

A longstanding religious tradition has triggered intense political debate in the state, with Congress leaders demanding punitive steps against Udupi Deputy Commissioner T K Swaroopa for her participation in waving a saffron flag on January 18 to officially inaugurate the Paryaya procession at Sri Krishna Matha.

The Paryaya Mahotsava occurs every two years, signifying the transfer of temple management duties among eight associated mutts. Customarily, the district in-charge minister or a nominated authority handles the flag-hoisting to commence the festivities.

The legal and human rights wing of Udupi District Congress filed a formal grievance with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and the Chief Secretary. They argued that the flag, viewed by critics as an emblem linked to the RSS, compromised official impartiality and contravened civil service guidelines.

BJP figures have vehemently opposed the Congress stance, portraying it as evidence of hostility toward Hindu traditions. They maintain that the saffron flag represents deep-rooted cultural values of devotion and legacy, far removed from any political affiliation. Key BJP critics include Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar, veteran leader C T Ravi, and Udupi MLA Yashpal Anand Suvarna. The state BJP organisation has echoed these sentiments, alleging that Congress hinders Hindu observances selectively while being more tolerant in other contexts.

Deputy Commissioner T K Swaroopa released a statement explaining her actions as part of her responsibilities as head of the Udupi City Municipal Council. She detailed starting the Swamiji’s Pura Pravesha procession at 3:00 AM on January 18 according to established procedures, followed by presenting municipal tributes to the incoming ascetics and joining the Darbar after their enthronement on the Sarvajna Peetha. She insisted that her involvement carried no partisan intent, framing it as standard administrative involvement in a major district celebration that drew hundreds of thousands of participants during her time in office. This explanation aims to quell the dispute by underscoring compliance with neutrality standards and her effective management of the massive gathering.

Authorities have yet to reveal any official response to the issue as of Wednesday. The DC continues to perform her duties as she is seen conducting site visits and meetings.