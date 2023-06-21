Portal to collect public opinions on Brand Bengaluru launched Suggestion received on construction of Tunnel road: DCM

BENGALURU: The DCM DK Shivakumar on Wednesday launched the official portal of the Brand Bengaluru campaign of the state government in order to identify the problems and find solutions to carry out further development works in the Karnataka capital Bengaluru.

Speaking at a press conference held at Vikas Soudha, DCM Shivakumar said, Public opinion is very important to me regarding the development of Bangalore. I have already held a meeting of all party MLAs in Bangalore. I have discussed with all categories of brand ambassadors of Bangalore. Along with them, public opinion is also important. So we are starting a portal to collect opinions. Citizens of Bengaluru and Kannadigas abroad are requested to submit their suggestions regarding the development of Bangalore on the website www.brandbengaluru.karnataka.gov.in within the stipulated time limit of June 30.

In the meeting of MLAs, officers and ambassadors, they suggested high density corridor, expansion of metro connectivity, mono rail, suburban rail, road widening, elevated road, conversion of Nice road into ring road, construction of tunnel roads in the city to control the traffic. He said, In terms of cleanliness, environment, waste disposal and sewage management, sewage treatment and recycling, Cauvery water supply, development of slum area, efficient administration and corruption control, he has given many suggestions, said DCM Shivakumar.

He said, In the meantime, I have decided to go to the house of some big leaders and discuss. He has met former Chief Ministers and has to meet some more. I have asked Bommai for his time, but he did not meet because he was busy. Their ideologies should be known.

Everyone talks about Bangalore's traffic. But other cities are not talked about much. Because the whole world is watching Bangalore. A shop is kept on the footpath in Bangalore. Pay attention to this. I will seek the opinion of retired traffic police regarding traffic congestion. Suggestions based on experience will carry more weight, says DCM Shivakumar.

A suggestion has been received about the construction of tunnel road, and our state people are constructing a tunnel road in Mumbai. A neighboring state is building a tunnel in Kashmir. Political will is important for the development of Bangalore, he said.

He said, We will prepare a separate plan for road potholes. I have held a meeting of officials on waste disposal. We have decided to visit and study the places that are doing good management in this regard. Officials have given information about good waste management in many places including Chennai, Indore. We need to make a long-term plan for this. We have to plan within legal limits, territorial limits. Just taking the garbage and dumping it will not work. Building a hill of waste will not solve the problem. It will not change in a day or a year. However, we have to set a deadline and work.

Bangalore has a population of 1.30 crores. As many as 50 lakh people are coming and going to Bangalore. A large amount of money from Bangalore is going to the state and the country in the form of taxes. Those who came to Bangalore for jobs and education are not going back to their hometown. They are residing here. Thus, in our manifesto, to avoid the burden of Bangalore, we have formulated a program for the development of 2nd-3rd class cities and providing high quality education at all panchayat levels, said DCM Shivakumar.

No major changes can be made to last year's budget. Thus, the Chief Minister is preparing to give a new form to this. When asked about resource mobilization at the corporation level, he said, 'I have discussed this issue. Some are doing tax evasion. I am discussing what can be done in such cases,' he said.

To the question whether this time rains will not create flood situations like last year, he said, 'Yesterday also you were lashing out against me saying that you are demolishing building neat the Rajakaluve only on the poor. Yesterday we cleared Rajakaluve in some resorts and other areas. I had not gone and marked this area. The revenue authorities have marked and on the basis of that they are clearing the rajakaluve. The authorities have been fully empowered to work on the matter. It was temporarily stopped due to heavy rain yesterday. In this matter, the government should take a decision on two issues. CDP and revenue department should work together. No two departments can work in isolation. He said that the government should take an appropriate decision in this matter.

When asked when the master plan will be decided, he said, 'Everything cannot be digested in one day. Let's work step by step,' he said. To a question about piles of cables in many parts of Bengaluru, he said, 'When I was the Energy Minister, we saw cable problems. They feel that no one can touch them. "We are thinking about this and if the media cooperates, we will cut all the cables," he said.

When asked about the government officials giving permission to encroachment in the matter of clearing Rajakaluve, he said, 'If there is a suitable example in this matter, legal action will be taken if there is a complaint about the cases. Many officers who have been given this permission have retired. He said that many cases have reached the court.

Asked about tax increase and tax payment for garbage collection, he said, 'One model has been adopted in each state. A lot of people are asking us to manage the garbage disposal properly even if they get money from us. Separate funds are being collected for maintenance in the apartments. The Transport Department has been authorized to increase the fares as fuel prices rise. But in the matter of water and property tax, that authority is not given, he said.

When asked about the court order on deadline regarding the re-structuring of wards, DCM Shivakumar said, 'We have formed a committee for this. We will provide information on this issue later.'

When asked if the brand has plans to turn Bengaluru into a green city, he said, 'If you have any good advice on this matter, please give it. We welcome it. We have asked the opinion of the public for the construction of Green Bengaluru. He said that Bangalore should be made a green city again.

When asked about the BJP leader's criticism of the suspension of the tender, he said, 'Ask them to criticize loudly. I will reveal everything. I am seeking their advice. The Lokayukta officials have taken action regarding the receipt of a bill of Rs 123 crores without doing any work in RR Nagar. The situation of constructing SIT is also developing in BDA. It will also happen in the corporation. Let's have a discussion about this.'

When asked when the stalled work will resume, he said, 'I will double check all the plans. I will check the work estimate. It will resume only if everything is fine. I had warned about this six months before the elections. No matter who makes noise, we are committed to our decision.

When asked about the BJP's allegation that rates are fixed for transfer scams in all departments, he said, 'Let them complain to the Lokayukta without delay.'