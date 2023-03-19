Prepare yourself for a 'global tech place': Min to students

SJaishankar, the minister of foreign affairs, claimed that India is currently experiencing a silent democratic revolution driven by technology. He claimed that India's capabilities had suddenly increased thanks to digital delivery. ''We have created a digital platform which has transformed governance and which has dramatically cut down leakages," he said.





He was giving the "India in the Amritkaal" leadership lecture at the TonseAnantPai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal, in Udupi. The event was organized by TAPMI, Manipal here on Sunday. Minister stated that without domestic progress, no amount of clever diplomacy will be useful. When addressing international relations, socioeconomic developments, success or failure on the domestic front mattered. One cannot perform admirably at home and then expect to be highly regarded abroad, he said. When discussing the nation's development and the initiatives taken by the Union government over the past ten years, he noted that poverty decreased at an unprecedented rate during that time. It's not based on personal experience. Research and academic studies support this, the minister said.





Then Jaishankar urged the youth to be aware of what lay in store for them in the following 25 years by the time India began and reached the 100th anniversary of its Independence. The youth should prepare for the "global workplace" by positioning themselves to fit it. There will be a "global tech place" created, and technology will be integrated globally.





The most hotly debated issue in world politics is not oil, nor is it even the military, he continued, "Today there is a shortage of tens of thousands of chip designers and engineers. It's about chips. How are the chips made? Who is in charge of the production of chips? Who performs the high end and who performs it in large quantities. Some of the economic challenges the world faced today is due to shortage of chips," the minister said and added he is confident that India will emerge as the leading power in the next 25 years. Later Dr S Jaishankar interacted with intellectuals at a meeting organized by the Udupi district BJP and said that to compete for a global narrative, assertive steps were required to be taken by India in the world space.



