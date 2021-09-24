Public entry to Mysuru Palace banned from October 1 for Dasara fete

Mysuru: With little less than two weeks to go for the world-famous Mysuru Dasara, Mysuru is abuzz with activities. The Mysuru Palace is making preparations for the eight-day-long Navaratri festivities. The authorities have banned public entry to the palace from October 1.

The Mysuru royal family will be holding a traditional private durbar on October 1.

In view of this, the golden throne will be assembled on Friday. In keeping with the tradition, the eight jumbos are getting trained for Jamboo Savari, the chief attraction at the festivities. Captain of the team, Abhimanyu, who is expected to carry the golden howdah, is getting trained with sandbags of varied weights. On the last day of Dasara, Abhimanyu will be carrying a 750-kg golden howdah.