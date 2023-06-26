Public entry to Parashurama theme park restricted for two months

Udupi: The Udupi district administration has announced a temporary ban has been imposed on public visits to the renowned Parashurama Theme Park in Yerlapady village in Karkala Taluk home to the towering statue of Lord Parasurama in Udupi district. The ban, which will be in effect from June 26 until the end of September, urges visitors to reconsider their plans of visiting the park during this period.

The decision to impose the ban was made by the Karkala Taluk Tehsildar in response to several important factors. The Parashuram Theme Park, nestled on the picturesque Kunja Hill, stands tall at an impressive height of 100 feet. Inaugurated with great enthusiasm by former Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on January 27, the park has gained popularity among locals and tourists alike.

However, certain crucial final stage works are still pending completion, necessitating the temporary restriction on public visits. In light of the prevailing heavy rains and with utmost concern for the safety and integrity of the park, the authorities have deemed it necessary to focus on these pending works. Specifically, measures such as strengthening the Parashurama idol and applying lightning-proof and rust-proof coatings to ensure its long-term preservation are yet to be finalized MLA of Karkala Sunil Kumar told Hans News Service.

The temporary ban on tourist access aims to safeguard visitors and facilitate the completion of these essential tasks. The authorities are committed to upholding the highest standards of safety and quality in the Parashurama Theme Park, enhancing visitors’ experience while preserving the iconic statue for generations to come Travelers and enthusiasts eager to explore the park are encouraged to defer their visit until the completion of the pending works, which are expected to conclude by the end of September.