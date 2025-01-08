Punishment for forest criminals is certain now: Eshwar Khandre

Bengaluru: The Forest Department is changing according to the needs of today’s modern era, and henceforth the Garudakshi Astra will be used for forest crimes such as forest encroachment, illegal logging, poaching, trespassing, etc., said Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre.

Speaking at the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, launching the Garudakshi Online / Digital FIR system developed by the Forest Department in collaboration with the Wild Life Trust of India (WTI), Minister Eshwar B Khandre said that this system has been implemented to prevent the increasing forest crimes, ensure that the guilty are punished and thereby prevent forest and wildlife crimes.

He said that after becoming the Forest Minister, he has been gradually improving the department and had instructed on 22 September 2023 to develop a software to implement an online FIR system in the Forest Department, just like in the Police Department, and today it has come into effect. This software will be helpful in handling forest crime cases under the Forest and Wildlife Protection Acts and effectively monitoring them. Currently, the Garudakshi software is being implemented on a pilot basis in the Bangalore Urban Division, Bangalore Forest Patrol Division, Bhadravati Division, Sirsi Division and Malai Mahadeshwar Wildlife Division.

Based on the field-level feedback on the functioning of this software, it will be further activated and gradually extended to all the divisions of the state and it will be made mandatory to file FIRs through the Garudakshi software. Garudakshi Online FIR system is a very important milestone in the management of forest and wildlife crimes, and it will strengthen the department to prevent forest crimes as a transparent, well-organized solution. Until now, cases were registered by hand by putting a carbon sheet in an FIR measuring half an A-4 sheet. Even though thousands of cases were registered, it was not possible to monitor from time to time how many cases a charge sheet was filed. After the implementation of the online FIR system, it will be known in how many cases a charge sheet has been filed or not. He said that the department officials can monitor forest crime cases of all zones from where they are sitting.

Punishment for criminals is certain:

Those who have filed a complaint about forest crime will get a copy of the FIR, along with an opportunity to know whether a charge sheet has been filed or not. He explained that as soon as the charge sheet is filed, a crime number (CC number) will be registered in the court, and the guilty will be punished after trial. If an FIR is filed online regarding forest land encroachment, illegal logging, and illegal hunting of wildlife, a charge sheet must be filed. There cannot be a long pendency. The High Court will also give instructions in this regard. This will punish the land grabbers.

Thus, the number of forest crimes will decrease significantly, he said. Earlier, officers below the rank of Zonal Forest Officer (RFO) used to file FIRs. Cases used to be dismissed in court on technical grounds. That will not be possible anymore. This software will have adigital signature of the RFO, he said. Even if forest land has lost its form, it can be reforested. But if there is no land for the forest, it will not be possible to reforest. Thus, online FIR will be a revolutionary step to prevent forest encroachment.

What is the benefit?

This software allows for handling every stage from registration of cases, investigation and final resolution, and will be helpful in monitoring the progress related to the management of cases.

Healthy Competition:

It will also be beneficial to consider this as a criterion of efficiency while promoting the RFOs of the zone in which the most online FIRs are registered and the charge sheet is submitted to the court within the stipulated time, said Eshwar Khandre. Additional Chief Secretary of the department Anjum Pravej, Chief of Forest Force and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Brijesh Dixit, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of the Wildlife Division Subhash Malkade and others were present at the program.