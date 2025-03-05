Quarry Blast in Bantwal: Covert Storage of Explosives Exposed, Officials Face Negligence Allegations

Mangaluru: A powerful explosion near Vitla village in Bantwal taluk has exposed a covert operation involving the illegal storage of explosives, raising serious questions about the negligence of both quarry operators and regulatory authorities. The blast, which damaged at least 12 houses within a 200-metre radius, is suspected to have been triggered by extreme heat igniting buried detonators and gelatin sticks.

The explosion, which sent shockwaves across five villages, originated from land near N S Crusher, a quarrying unit owned by Abdul Kunji, who has been operating in the area for over a decade. Investigations have revealed that the quarry management had allegedly concealed around 50 detonators and 100 gelatin sticks beneath land belonging to the Malaraya Moovar Devangal temple, dangerously close to the quarry site.

Deliberate Concealment of Explosives Raises Safety Concerns

Authorities believe the explosives were deliberately buried to evade detection, possibly to be used later for illegal quarrying activities. The lack of oversight by enforcement agencies has now come under scrutiny, as locals claim they had raised concerns about unchecked quarry operations in the past.

"The quarry had a valid permit, but we were unaware of the illegal storage of explosives," said Panchayat member Suchayathi, adding that prior complaints from villagers could have prevented the disaster. The local administration has now issued a notice to the quarry owner, and operations have been halted pending further investigation.

Negligence and Inaction by Authorities Under Fire

Residents have accused authorities of failing to monitor quarrying activities despite frequent complaints. "The police and local officials either ignored or turned a blind eye to the irregularities. This explosion is a direct result of their inaction," said a resident whose house suffered extensive damage.

Following the incident, Superintendent of Police Yatish N stated that a case has been registered at the Vitla police station for illegally stockpiling explosives and failing to ensure their safe disposal. "The explosion occurred when quarry staff had left for lunch. The heat triggered a chain reaction, causing severe damage to nearby houses. We will take legal action against those responsible," he assured.

Meanwhile, villagers have called for stricter regulations on quarry operations, fearing that other illegal stockpiles may still exist. The district administration is now facing pressure to implement tighter safety norms and conduct surprise inspections of quarry units operating in the region.

As the panchayat prepares to take up the issue in its general body meeting, the spotlight is now on how quarrying activities in Bantwal have been allowed to continue without adequate safety checks. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of unchecked illegal mining practices and regulatory lapses, with residents demanding immediate intervention to prevent future disasters.