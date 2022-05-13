Rainbow Children’s Hospital organises ‘The Big Little Reunion’

Bengaluru: Reunions are quite common but this 'Reunion' is promising to be very special and unique. For the first time in the city, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Bannerghatta Road is organising a The Big Little Reunion. The reunion participants are those babies who had a long stay in the Neonatal intensive Care Unit (NICU) for survival.

Thanks to the excellent care of doctors and staff, the babies are healthy and doing fine. Now, these babies accompanied by their parents will be part of this first-ever NICU Babies' Reunion.

More than 3,000 babies treated at RCH's Neonatal ICU will be welcomed by RCH staff at Trinity Hall, Taj, MG road on May 14 (Saturday). RJ Sriram will perform live at the venue along with fun and games.

The responsibility of neonatologists nowadays doesn't end with just saving the baby but also ensuring maximum brain development potential.

RCH doctors have revolutionised three concepts for newborn care-gentle ventilation with surfactant (medicines to keep the lungs open), early breast milk feeding with injectable protein and fats (parenteral nutrition) and the strict infection control policies.

The neonatal ICU at Rainbow Children's Hospital, Bannerghatta Road is a tertiary level III A (NNF accredited ) unit which has treated more than 3000 complicated newborn babies in the last few years. These newborn babies have normal brain development potential over the long term which gives hope to future parents that with the right care even the most complicated newborn illnesses can be overcome.