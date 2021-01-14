Rajnath Singh to attend Veterans Day

Bengaluru: Indian armed forces will be celebrating Veterans Day on January 14, marking the recognition of the services rendered by the first Commander-in-Chief of Indian Armed Forces, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953. 'Wreath laying ceremonies and veterans' meets are being organised in various military stations to mark our solidarity towards the next of kin of our brave hearts and towards our veterans as a mark of respect to their selfless duty and sacrifices towards the nation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat will be attending the Veterans Meet at Air Force Station, Bengaluru.

Celebrations in the national capital will begin in the morning with the wreath laying ceremony at National War Memorial. Senior military dignitaries, selected serving personnel and many veterans will be paying homage at the National War Memorial.