Ramanna Kolihal’s journey from broken leg to thriving farm

Koppal: “Better than a million degrees of education is the wisdom of a farmer,” a saying by the philosopher Sarvajna, comes to life through the story of Ramanna Kolihal, a progressive farmer from Hire Aralihalli village in Yelburga taluk. Despite losing his leg in a road accident 12 years ago, Ramanna has transformed his life and farm with unwavering dedication and resilience.

From the very beginning, Ramanna exhibited a relentless spirit of hard work. After the accident, he had to rely on prosthetic limbs, but this did not stop him from pursuing his passion for farming. Today, he has established himself as a role model for others in his community by continuing to work the land, despite the physical challenges.

Ramanna’s success has been significantly aided by his use of a diesel engine for farming operations. Along with cultivating crops like tomatoes, brinjal, green chili, and vegetables, Ramanna has ventured into seed production as well. Two years ago, he earned a profit of Rs 8 lakhs from just half an acre of tomatoes and Rs 9 lakhs from the production of chili seeds.

“My interest in farming remained unshaken despite the accident. I watched YouTube videos, researched, and invested in a diesel engine for my work. Now, I work on 12 acres of land, and farming brings me immense joy,” says Ramanna. His farming methods are innovative, and he ensures he uses the latest agricultural techniques. “The pain in my leg does not matter to me; I’m focused on my work. When the pain gets too much at night, I just take a pill, and it’s manageable,” he adds.

Ramanna’s approach to farming has been widely admired. His farm has attracted praise from private seed companies and even international visitors for the high-quality seeds he produces.

His wife, Hanumakka, also plays an integral role in the farm’s success. “We work together in the fields. I ensure we have the necessary equipment, and together we grow our crops,” Hanumakka says proudly.

With his hard work, innovative farming techniques, and an unwavering spirit, Ramanna Kolihal has not only managed to overcome physical limitations but has also turned his farm into a symbol of success. His story is a testament to the power of determination, hard work, and the joy of nurturing the land, regardless of life’s challenges.