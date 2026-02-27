Ranbir Kapoor appointed brand ambassador for SALONI and STAYFIT edible oils

Bengaluru : Ranbir Kapoor has been appointed as the brand ambassador for SALONI Mustard Oil, SALONI Soya Chunks, and STAYFIT Refined Oil by Mahesh Edible Oil Industries, marking a major step in the company’s nationwide expansion strategy. The partnership aims to strengthen brand recognition and accelerate growth as the company targets a 25% year-on-year revenue increase in FY 2026–27.

The company, which currently holds a strong market presence in North and Eastern India, is now focusing on expanding its footprint across the country. The move is part of a broader plan to deepen rural penetration, expand into new territories, and strengthen its distribution network through the onboarding of super stockists, dealers, and distributors nationwide.

Officials said the association with Ranbir Kapoor is expected to enhance brand visibility and consumer trust across diverse markets. His widespread popularity across age groups and regions is seen as a strategic advantage in promoting SALONI’s mustard oil and soya chunks, as well as STAYFIT refined oil, particularly in emerging and high-growth markets.

Dinesh Rathore, Managing Director of Mahesh Edible Oil Industries, said the collaboration aligns with the company’s long-term vision to build a strong national brand and accelerate market expansion. He noted that the company is investing in expanding production capacity and upgrading manufacturing facilities to meet growing demand while maintaining quality standards.

Mahesh Rathore, Director of the company, highlighted that the firm has significantly strengthened its production capabilities and is well-prepared to scale operations as part of its national growth strategy. He added that the company remains committed to delivering high-quality edible oil products while supporting sustainable agricultural practices and responsible sourcing.

The company is also expanding its presence in the soya chunks segment under the SALONI brand, driven by increasing demand for protein-rich food products. Aditya Rathore, Category Head, said the segment is witnessing strong consumer acceptance and that the partnership with Ranbir Kapoor is expected to accelerate growth and brand visibility in this category.

With modern manufacturing infrastructure, expanding capacity, and a growing distribution network, Mahesh Edible Oil Industries aims to position SALONI and STAYFIT as trusted household brands across India.