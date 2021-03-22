Register rape charges on Jarkiholi: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Legislative assembly Siddaramaiah demanded that rape charges should be registered against the BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who resigned as minister after the allegations of sexually abusing a job aspirant was surfaced. In the assembly he said that Section 376 of the IPC be registered against Jarkiholi.

Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli had recently withdrawn the police complaint against Jarkiholi. Siddaramaiah said that when the victim said she was utilised, it means there was no consent for the act, hence it was rape.

The former CM wants a court monitored probe and demanded that the faltering police officers should also face action. Srivatsa, National Campaign In charge, Youth Congress tweeted, "Karnataka Congress MLAs in the Assembly today demanded that a rape case against Ramesh Jarkiholi of 'Sex For Job' CD fame. Even after the victim has said he used her, BJP Govt isn't filing a case against Ramesh? Modiji, has news not reached you about BJP protecting a Rapist?"

Reiterating his reaction against the six ministers who went to court to seek injunction against the media houses for publishing defamatory articles, he said that the ministers are under fear which is against their oath of discharging their duties without any fear or favour at the time of assuming office.