Relationship woes top capital’s mental health concerns

Bengaluru : On the occasion of its 9th anniversary, Mpower, a unit of the Aditya Birla Education Trust unveiled an in-depth analysis of mental health calls received through its toll-free helpline, Mpower 1-on-1 Let’s Talk (1800-120-820050). The analysis reveals that individuals aged 26-40 make up the largest percentage of callers (52 per cent), with relationship challenges being the most frequently reported concern in Bengaluru. These findings underscore the urgent need for increased mental health awareness and support in Bangalore.

As a hub for IT and technology, Bengaluru attracts a significant population of young professionals, with approximately 60 per cent of the workforce hailing from out-of-state. Living away from family and familiar support systems often heightens feelings of isolation and emotional vulnerability.

These factors frequently lead individuals to form relationships rooted more in the need for companionship than long-term compatibility, resulting in breakups and relational conflicts. Furthermore, unclear or evolving friendships that develop into deeper emotional connections but fail to progress, often lead to confusion, hurt, and emotional distress, added Dr.Akshatha Gowda HS, Psychiatrist with Mpower.

These challenges are compounded by Bengaluru’s intense work culture, with professionals clocking 45-55 hours a week as per a recent workplace study. The stress is particularly pronounced among women, who make up 30-35 per cent of the IT workforce. Balancing demanding careers with societal expectations and familial responsibilities often places women under disproportionate emotional and mental strain added Dr Akshatha.

The Mpower helpline, which has supported over 1,08,779 individuals nationwide, indicated young professionals face heightened emotional and interpersonal pressures, compounded by the competitiveness of urban life. The Psychiatrist with Mpower, The Centre, Bengaluru, Dr.Akshatha Gowda HS said, “The data reflects what we observe in our therapy rooms. Relationship issues are at the forefront, whether it’s managing conflicts with partners, dealing with familial expectations, or coping with the emotional toll of breakups. Anxiety and depression often accompany these challenges, creating a complex web of mental health struggles.”

The data also reveals that the second largest age group of callers falls into the 18-25 years (36 per cent) bracket,highlighting the prevalence of mental health challenges among young adults transitioning into independent life stages. Anxiety (26 per cent) and depression (20 per cent) were the next most commonly reported concerns, underscoring the toll of academic, career, and social pressures on this demographic.

Interestingly, while more women (51 per cent) than men (49 per cent) sought help, the narrow gender gap signifies progress in normalizing mental health discussions. However, cultural stigma persists, particularly among men, indicating a need for continued efforts to promote help-seeking behavior.

Dr.Akshatha added, “Bengaluru’s vibrant yet fast-paced culture can exacerbate feelings of isolation and stress. The city’s dominance in IT brings both opportunities and challenges—professionals often face personal struggles amidst intense competition. It’s encouraging to see people reaching out for help, but the data also signals a pressing need for community-based interventions and targeted programs that address root causes.”

As per the Mpower Mental Health Survey at the workplace, 51 per cent of respondents from Bengaluru reported feeling pressured to work even while on leave, similarly another survey revealed that 43-47 per cent of professionals in Bangalore experience high-stress levels, further emphasizing the need for mental health resources. Mpower’s helpline data further serves as a call to action, encouraging open conversations and reducing stigma around mental health.

However, it is also estimated that the treatment gap for mental illness in Bengaluru remains substantial, with a significant portion of affected individuals not receiving the necessary help.