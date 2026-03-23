Rs 30 cr crop insurance fraud exposed, 4 arrested

Bagalkot: A large-scale fraud exceeding Rs. 30 crore under the central government’s Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has come to light, prompting the formation of a dedicated Special Investigation Team (SIT). District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal confirmed that four individuals have been taken into custody so far in connection with the elaborate scheme.

According to the SP, the case was registered based on a complaint filed by Mudhol Assistant Director of Agriculture S B Dodamani. The accused include Kallappa Hunasikatti, Srinivas Patil, Kallesh Junnur, Srinivas Hunasikatti, Ramesh Hunasikatti, Prashant Komar, Shrikant Halagali, Yashwant, Rakesh, Prakash, Anil Beelagi, Balaraju Palegar, and Gangappa Itnal.

Preliminary findings reveal that this network has been active for the past five to six years, operating not only in Bagalkot district but potentially across the state.

The fraud primarily occurred in Mudhol, Bilagi, and Hungund taluks, though similar patterns may exist elsewhere and are under scrutiny. Agents and intermediaries exploited the scheme by collecting farmers’ land documents, bank passbooks, and Aadhaar details under the pretext of enrolment. In many instances, they paid premiums on behalf of unaware farmers.

During crop inspection stages, they allegedly influenced PR agents to submit false reports, claiming non-existent crops or showing different varieties to secure compensation even when no cultivation took place. Recognising the gravity of the matter, an SIT was constituted. So far, Rakesh, Anil Beelagi, Balaraju Palegar, and Gangappa Itnal have been arrested. Efforts continue to trace the remaining suspects and dismantle the entire operation. Investigations are also examining the possible involvement of insurance agents, middlemen, company officials, and relevant government functionaries.

The SP stressed that this represents a long-running organised financial crime that deprives public funds and denies genuine farmers their rightful claims. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found culpable, no matter their position.