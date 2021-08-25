RT-PCR Not Required For Flight Travellers From Europe And Middle East In Karnataka

Covid-19 RT-PCR tests at state airports. According to the Karnataka government , passengers from the United Kingdom, other European countries, and the Middle East are excluded from the necessaryRT-PCR tests at state airports.



Travelers from these countries can provide their samples and take exit from the airports in accordance with regular operating procedures for future compliance.

The government made the decision based on suggestions from the state's Covid-19 technical advisory council and directives from the central government.

While the rules and covid norm remains the same for some travelers. Travelers from South Africa and Brazil, on the other hand, will still to be tested at airports and will have to wait for reports as conclusions. They are free to exit airports once they have tested negative.

On Tuesday, Karnataka recorded additional 1,259 new Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 29,41,026 and the death toll to 37,184. Bengaluru, the state capital, recorded 295 cases and 11 deaths. While as per the state health bulletin, 155 of the new cases were of the Alpha strain (B.1.1.7), seven Beta (B.1.351), 1,089 Delta (B.1.617.2), four Delta plus (B.1.617.2.1 or AY.1), 159 Kappa (B.1.617.1), and one Eta (B.1.525).

Meanwhile, as per data from the Union Health Ministry, 37,593 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported across India in the 24 hours ended at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The number of active cases in the country has dropped to 3.22 lakh. While, there are 1.59 lakh active cases in Kerala. The number of cases recorded in the state reached 24,296 for the first time in three months. There were 4,355 cases reported in Maharashtra. On Tuesday, there were 648 deaths reported. Maharashtra reported 267 of them, including 169 from previous weeks that had gone uncounted.