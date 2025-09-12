‘Shishu Bharath’ aims to strengthen national fight against childhood cancer

Bengaluru: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) brought together healthcare leaders, survivors, philanthropists, and industry representatives at its flagship programme “Shishu Bharath: Nurturing the Brave Hearts of India” held on September 10 at the Dr TMA Pai Auditorium, Manipal. The initiative, jointly organised by Kasturba Medical College (KMC) and the Manipal School of Commerce and Economics (MSCE), focused on awareness and holistic support for paediatric cancer care in India.

Presiding over the event, Pro-Chancellor Dr H. S. Ballal said, “Today’s gathering represents MAHE’s collective commitment to ensuring no child fighting cancer feels alone.” He highlighted the courage of survivors and the role of support organisations in turning awareness into action. The programme featured a motivational talk, “The Power Within”, by A. D. Sendureswaran of the Dr Dharmambal Namasivayam Trust, and an emotional address by survivor Veena T. N., who shared her journey battling a bone tumour.

Chief Guest Anagha Joshi, founder of The DYOT Foundation, California, underlined the global dimension of collaboration. “When healthcare excellence unites with philanthropy and community support, we create pathways to healing,” she said. Guest of Honour Ravindra Rai, MD & CEO, BoB Card, stressed the role of corporate and community partnerships in alleviating both medical and financial challenges faced by families.

Dr Vasudeva Bhat K, head of Paediatric Oncology at KMC, presented the department’s efforts in supporting children and families with holistic care. The event, supported by The DYOT Foundation, the Dr Dharmambal Namasivayam Trust, and MAHE’s Economics and Social Networking Centre, reinforced the need for a nationwide ecosystem combining medical care, financial assistance, and community support for young cancer patients.