Shivakumar calls for five vows on 79th Independence Day

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday called on the Congressmen to take a five-point oath on the 79th Independence Day to save sanctity of democracy. Addressing the partymen at the Independence Day celebration at the KPCC office, he said, “We need to take a five-point oath today to save democracy, constitution and sanctity of elections and to fight injustice of tax devolution and to eliminate fascism.”

“Freedom is not something that has a price tag. Our leaders got us independence by sacrificing a lot. Hence, we need to take oath to save all the democratic values that came with independence.

“We need to remember these five oaths every day. We need to write a foreword to the second independence struggle in 2029. The first independence struggle in the country took place in Shivamogga district. Kittur Chennamma was the first one to defeat the British. Kannadigas have contributed a lot for the independence movement. We need to remember it today,” he reminisced.

“More than 6.5 lakh Congress men have sacrificed their life in the independence struggle. It is not enough if we hoist the tricolour and sing national anthem, we need to spread the message of our sacrifices to the future generations. Else, traitors will keep preaching us patriotism. It is the Congressmen who fought for independence but they are trying to defame these leaders,” he said.

“The Opposition asks about the contribution of the Congress party for the independence struggle. It is the Congress which got our country independence, national anthem, national flag. The tricolour is etched on our chest. It is the Congress which gave Indians individual, religious, intellectual, social, economic freedom.”

“We need to fight those who are denigrating the Constitution. We need to protect the aspirations of the Constitution. Vote theft is detrimental to the country as it jeopardizes the spirit of free and fair elections. Our leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have launched a nation-wide fight against vote theft from Karnataka.”

Speaking to media later, he said, “There is a new wave in the country. It is good to see all non-BJP parties joining hands. I am confident that there will be a massive change in the days to come.”