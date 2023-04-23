Shivamogga: Ex-MLA involved in stone throwing, alleges MP B.Y.Raghavendra

Shivamogga : A former MLA from Shimoga Rural Constituency is involved in the case of stone pelting on Yeddyurappa's residence on the reservation issue, alleged MP B.Y.Raghavendra.

He was addressing a felicitation program for the government organized by Karnataka Madiga Dandora Samiti and Madiga Samaj at Bhagirath Community Bhavan in the Holehonnur on Sunday.

He said that the BJP government has approved the implementation of the Sadashiva Commission report on reservation, which was pending for many years, but only a few months ago the BJP government took bold decision. Also, it has been successful in implementing it in a way that does not disturb any society. But he accused the Congress of announcing that this reservation will be withdrawn if our government comes.

This time in the background of the election, there will be prime minister Narendra Modi's programme and 10 to 15 constituencies were combined to organise it. He called upon workers strive hard to win for the success of party as district is lucky to hold Modi programme..

Therefore, the activists called for more emphasis on party organization and support for development from today.

MLA K.B. Ashoka Nayka said that according to the constitution, the backward classes have been given 3 percent reservation since last 60 years. But due to the increase in the population of backward classes, the state government has increased the reservation. But some leaders are working to create confusion among the people with political malice. He said that it is necessary to make the public aware about reservation.K.S.D.C. State General Secretary Dattatri, Constituency In-charge Mukesh Hulli, Mahadevappa, BJP Mandal President Kallajanal Manjunatha, Vice President Subramani, Jagadish Gaudru, Naganna, Thippeshappa, Palakshappa, Sudhamani Bhoraiah and others were present.