Siddaramaiah a nomad, Congress under Ambedkar curse, says Nalin Kumar Kateel

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has lashed out at the Gandhis - Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi accusing them of using minorities, scheduled castes and tribes to strengthen their vote bank.

"Bharatiya Janata Party has worked for the development of all communities, including the Scheduled Castes," he maintained.

Addressing the inauguration of the State Executive Committee meeting in Chamarajanagar on Thursday, Kateel said that at one time the highest number of Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assembly members were Congressmen, but now Rahul and Sonia were struggling for identity. "Siddaramaiah is a nomad. The Congress is under the curse of Dr. Ambedkar, the great thinker. The Congress betrayed Ambedkar. The largest and supreme constitution of India is given by him. However, the Congress defeated Ambedkar in the polls. He was not even given a Rajya Sabha seat. The Congress did not allow Ambedkar's funeral in Delhi," Kateel said.

He added that the BJP government had given Dr Ambedkar the highest regard. "The BJP was once seen as a Brahmin party, upper class and urban centric. That has changed now. The party is ubiquitous. It has reached out to everyone including SCs and STs. Everyone has been given the opportunity and that the contribution of the Scheduled Tribes to the country's culture, heritage and nationalism remains immense." Congress limited the slogan "Garibi Hathao" and shed crocodile tears. In contrast, BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the bank accounts accessible to all through the Jan Dhan," he claimed in his speech.

The BJP claimed that the construction of 12 crore toilets has freed the women from embarrassment and nine crore poor households have been given cylinder connections.