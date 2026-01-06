Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar supporters express differing views on leadership in Karnataka

Bengaluru: On the day Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah equalled the record of former Chief Minister late D. Devaraja Urs as the longest-serving CM, his supporters and that of Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar made contradictory statements on the leadership issue.

While the CM's supporters said that it was difficult to run the government without Siddaramaiah, a Shivakumar camp MLA said that the CM should groom the next line of leadership and he was sure that Siddaramaiah will act responsibly and take things forward smoothly.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, addressing a gathering in Mysuru on Tuesday, said, “Without Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, it is difficult to save this government. Dalits are of the opinion that Siddaramaiah should continue. However, if there is a change in leadership, the post of Chief Minister should be given to a Dalit.”

He further said, “It is impossible even to imagine the Congress-led government without Siddaramaiah. After the completion of the term, the oppressed, Dalits, the poor, backward classes and women must be protected and secured, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will definitely think in that direction.”

“If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wanted to appease a certain class and feudal forces, he could have attained a different stature. But he did not care about that,” Mahadevappa underlined.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, reacting to media queries in Belagavi, said he was confident that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would complete his full term. “Confusions are natural in a national party like the Congress. The party has the strength to clear such confusions and move forward. I congratulate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on equalling the record of former Chief Minister late D. Devaraja Urs,” he said.

It may be noted that both Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and H.C. Mahadevappa are staunch supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and hail from oppressed communities.

Senior MLA H.C. Balakrishna, a supporter of Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, responding to a question, said, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that he is confident of completing the full term. He has not said that he will definitely complete it. He has broken the record as the longest-serving Chief Minister. Now, it is up to the high command and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to decide on handing over the position to others.”

He added, “After one generation retires, it is inevitable to bring the younger generation to the forefront. The Congress party has to survive in the future as well. Just as elders in a family pave the way for their children to take responsibility, it will happen. That does not mean I am asking him to step down from the Chief Minister’s post. The party has given him everything, and he will ensure that the party survives and grows in the state.”

“I have confidence in this. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not that kind of person. He will act responsibly and take things forward smoothly,” Balakrishna said.



