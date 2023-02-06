Siddaramaiah vows 10,000 cr for development of minorities

Bidar: If Congress comes to power in the state, rs 10 thousand crore will be given for the development of minorities and rs 5 thousand crore for the development of 41 assembly constituencies of Kalyan Karnataka, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah promised. He was speaking after inaugurating the public function at Bidar south assembly constituency on Saturday organised at Ganesha Maidan in the city on the occasion of Congress Prajadhwani Yatra. Irrespective of caste or religion, the house owner will be provided financial assistance of rs 2,000 per month and rs 24,000 per year. 200 units of electricity for every house and 10 kg rice for the poor will be provided.

"The BJP government is doing 'hate' politics. There is opposition to the Azan, which has been going on for hundreds of years. Minorities are prevented from doing business in shanty and fairs. If restrictions are imposed on those doing business, how will they be able to fill their bellies?'' he asked.

"BJP has no respect for the Constitution framed by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. After the formation of the constitution Hegadewar, V.D. Savarkar, Golawalkar and Ghodase spoke against the constitution. Such people are ideals for BJP. Worshiping those who killed the Mahatma. BJP is such descendant," he said.

There are 24.1 percent SC and ST communities in the state. According to their population, SEP, TSP was enacted and money was reserved. When the Congress presented the last budget, the scheduled grant was rs 30 thousand crore. BJP has spent only 11 thousand crores,' he said. I have recommended thrice to the central government to include Gonda, Rajagonda, Kurubaru and Koli communities in ST category. However, the government has not yet approved it. If you have self-respect, don't vote for BJP,' he said

What Modi does is one thing, what he says is another. They are saying Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas. However, Vijayapur MLA Basavaraj Patil says those who wears cap not to come to his office. He stressed that BJP is a big factory of lies.