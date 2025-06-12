Southwest monsoon to regain momentum over Karnataka and Konkan

Bengaluru: After a brief lull of nearly two weeks, the southwest monsoon is set to intensify once again, bringing fresh spells of rain across parts of Karnataka, Kerala, and the Konkan coast from June 12 onwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

According to the IMD, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa between June 12 and 15. The renewed activity marks a revival of monsoon rains that had briefly paused after an early onset this season.

This year, the monsoon arrived over Kerala on May 24, nearly a week ahead of its usual onset date of June 1, marking the earliest advance since 2009. Following its early onset, the monsoon brought widespread rain to southern and eastern parts of India, including Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, contributing to a national average of 126.7 mm rainfall during the month of May.

However, since May 29, there has been a noticeable decline in monsoon intensity across most regions. The IMD now forecasts a renewed surge in activity beginning June 12.

Meanwhile, northwestern India continues to grapple with heatwave conditions, particularly in parts of Rajasthan, where temperatures are expected to remain high until at least Thursday, the IMD said.

On a seasonal outlook, the IMD reiterated its forecast of a 106% long-period average (LPA) rainfall during the southwest monsoon season. The LPA for India stands at 868.6 mm.

Agriculture experts and officials view the forecast of above-normal monsoon rains as a positive sign for the country’s kharif crop season. With over half of India’s farmlands dependent on monsoon rains, a strong start to the season can significantly boost sowing activities and rural income.

“The likely intensification of the monsoon will help farmers begin planting on schedule, particularly in rain-fed regions. This is an encouraging development for the agricultural economy,” an IMD official said.