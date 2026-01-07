Sport status, court nod open doors for Kambala beyond coast

In a shot in the arm to Karnataka’s traditional sports, the State government has granted sport status to Kambala, while the High Court has permitted the buffalo race to be organised across the State from the next season.

Karnataka State Kambala Association president Belapu Deviprasad Shetty said the decisions mark a turning point for the centuries-old rural sport, which until recently faced repeated legal scrutiny. Addressing organisers and landowners in Mangaluru, he said the approvals would allow Kambala to expand beyond its traditional coastal stronghold. “Kambala has already seen enthusiastic response when held in Bengaluru. With legal clarity now in place, the sport can be taken to other regions, provided all norms are strictly followed,” Shetty said.

The State government has announced financial support for the sport, proposing grants of Rs 5 lakh each for 25 Kambala events in the upcoming season. The government also plans to issue labour cards to jockeys and other participants, extending them formal recognition and access to welfare benefits. Association leaders said that the new sport status would bring uniform rules, better organisation and accountability. Recommendations will also be made for state honours to recognise individuals who have contributed to the promotion and preservation of Kambala.

However, the move has not been without criticism. Animal rights activists have raised concerns about conducting Kambala in non-endemic areas, arguing that unfamiliar terrain, climate and logistical pressures could increase stress on buffaloes. They have called for strict enforcement of animal welfare norms, veterinary supervision and limitations on expansion to ensure that cultural promotion does not come at the cost of animal well-being. Activists have also urged authorities to review ecological suitability before approving events outside traditional regions. Responding to such concerns, association representatives said that all races would be conducted in accordance with court guidelines and animal welfare regulations, with emphasis on veterinary care and safety standards.

The official recognition is being seen as a major cultural milestone, potentially transforming Kambala from a regional tradition into a formally regulated sport with statewide visibility.