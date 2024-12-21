Stakeholder meeting to share garbage management plan for Church Street

Bengaluru: Unboxing BLR Foundation convened a key stakeholder meeting today to present its comprehensive garbage management plan for Church Street, as part of its ambitious facelift project. The initiative aims to transform Church Street into a garbage-free street. The meeting brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including business own-ers, shopkeepers, administrators, traffic and health inspectors, residents, and civic offi-cials. They were briefed on a detailed waste-management plan to revitalise Church Street and manage the 5000 kgs of waste generated daily.

The revamping of one of the city’s most iconic streets will be carried out with the support of a grant contribution from the UnboxingBLR Foundation. The project is being planned to be executed in phases, starting with some civil works including repairing damaged lights and completing initial horticulture work, and is set for completion by early January 2025. The collaborative approach aims to ensure that the solutions are practical and sustainable, with input from all key stakeholders.

Addressing the stakeholders in a video message, MLA NA Haris said, “I am grateful for the strong support from Church Street administrators, residents, commercial associa-tions, and all stakeholders who have collaborated with the government and are willing to help drive this initiative towards success. I urge everyone to unite in maintaining one of Bengaluru’s most iconic streets as a renewed and sustainable landmark. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to UnboxingBLR for their consistent support in uplifting Church Street into a vibrant and thriving space.”

Supporting the waste-management initiative, Owner of Brigade Gardens, Church Street, Ronak Batavia said, “Visitors are often unable to use footpaths in the street as a lot of waste is dumped on it. There is a strong need for effective waste and traffic management systems as both residential and commercial establishments are present in the area who need heavy vehicles to access their premises.”Traffic Inspector for Cubbon Park, Vinod, advised business owners to minimize the time tankers spend on Church Street. He suggested avoiding heavy vehicles on the street and refraining from parking in no-parking zones to maintain smoother traffic flow.

BBMP Health Inspector, Ramesh R said, “Businesses who aren’t segregating waste are making it challenging to handle garbage disposal before it reaches landfills. When the garbage collection vehicle doesn’t arrive, waste remains on the footpath the entire day. We need an effective communication system in place to address and resolve the waste-management practices in Church Street.”