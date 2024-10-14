State govt engaging in appeasement politics

Hubballi: Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai accused the state government of engaging in appeasement politics by withdrawing the Hubballi police station attack case, which is under investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Sunday, he said the attack on the police station is an attack on the state. It is a serious case, which has been handed over to the NIA, and the charge sheet has already been filed. The state government does not have the authority to withdraw a case that has been given to the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). They know very well that the case cannot be withdrawn, but still, they are engaging in appeasement politics to satisfy certain sections of society.

Bommai said the state government is sending a wrong message. There have been incidents like the DJ Halli and KG Halli cases, the Mangaluru riots, and the attack on the Hubballi police station. So, in the future, if a police station is attacked, will the police not be able to take any action?

“The state government is now in a position where it is unable to protect itself. In my view, law and order have deteriorated. It is concerning that the government has lost legal and administrative clarity. They are taking hasty decisions to cover up their own mistakes and scandals,” the MP noted.

Asked about the police denying permission for the BJP to submit a peaceful memorandum opposing the withdrawal of the Hubballi case, Bommai responded, this is a police Raj and democracy no longer exists here.

Responding to the state government’s advertisement regarding the elimination of wrongdoers, the former CM said this reflects a criminal mindset. To create an impression that they have done no wrong, they are trying to portray others as wrongdoers. This was never the case before. This is the first time that government advertisements are being used for personal political gain, and it is highly condemnable.