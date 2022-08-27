State most corrupt in country, charges Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Continuing his tirade against the state BJP government, senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the Bommai government is the most corrupt in the country.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday he said 'You don't need a mirror to see the wound on your hand. The whole world knows the BJP government is corrupt. If the government has the guts, it should order a CBI probe.'

Siddaramaiah said "If there are charges against me, I am game for a probe. Now that they are cornered, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are trying to pass the buck. They promised waiver of farm loans in the manifesto and nothing has been done so far. They had promised to do away with Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) then, but it is still in the freezer. Ninety per cent of the promises have not been met."

Siddaramaiah said "The Contractors' Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the corruption menace, but no action has been taken. Some of the contractors met and expressed their problems. Minister Munirathna Naidu is also facing corruption charges."

On police sub-inspectors (PSI) recruitment exam, the Congress leader, "Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is conveniently saying there is corruption but it is not the case. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai says the accused officials will face the music. The reality is all the ministers are involved in scams'.

Since Independence, the total debt of Karnataka at the time of presentation of the 2018 budget was 2,42,000 thousand crores. It was increased to 5,40,000 crore by the end of this year. Rs 14,000 crore principal and 29,000 crore interest including 43,000 crore rupees have to be paid. This money is not available for development works. All these are committed expenses. Therefore, there has been a revenue deficit for the last three years. Expenditure is higher than revenue collection. Earlier we used to borrow 20-22,000 crores. He explained that the government has borrowed 80,000 crores this year'. Ridiculing Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha he said 'I don't know if Pratap Simha is telling the truth, he is an ordinary politician. Many have challenged him, including KPCC spokesperson M Laxman. Let's discuss with them. What have I done for Mysore city in five years as chief minister? Let us debate what Pratap Simha has done as an MP. During my regime as Chief Minister Maharani College , District Hospital, Jayadeva Hospital Maternity Hospital Jayachamarajendra Statue was erected in Mysuru . Let Pratap Simha first debate with Lakshman and then come to me' he concluded.