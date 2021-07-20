Stone laid for heritage centre at Bananduru

Bengaluru: The stone laying ceremony for the construction of a world-class heritage centre and other developmental works was performed on Monday at Bananduru, near Bidadi of Ramanagara district, the birthplace of Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, the former seer of Sri Adichunchangiri Mutt, was performed. Sri Nirmalanadanatha Swamiji was present on the occation.



Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also the district in-charge minister, said the blueprint of the world heritage centre is ready and it would be constructed in line with the Sri Beluru Mutt established by Swami Vivekananda.

The government had announced Rs 25 crore in the 2019-20 budget for the overall development of Bananduru. This will be developed as a model village by taking up underground drainage, drinking water and other works.

"Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji chose education as his workspace and believed that society could be empowered only through the dissemination of knowledge. He made education accessible for the poor by establishing several institutions in rural parts. Realizing the importance of the creation of a healthy society, he set up hospitals across the State. He also started residential schools for the blind, orphanages, old age homes to serve the society," Ashwath Narayan explained.

"Swamiji was a forerunner in introducing socio-economic developmental projects. The devotees and followers of Swamiji as a community should develop the potential to achieve accomplishments without seeking the government's support. However, if the followers are ready to go ten steps, the government is willing to help them take thousand steps further," the minister said.

Sri Amararameshwara Swamiji, Sri Soumyanatha Swamiji, Aravinda Limbavali, Minister for Kannada & Culture, Ravi MLC, C.M.Lingappa, and others were present.