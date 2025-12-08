Students affected; PG NEET admission process deferred

Bengaluru: Flight operations of IndiGo at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport have been severely disrupted for the past five days, and the situation remained unchanged today as well. Passengers have been facing multiple difficulties due to repeated cancellations. In one instance, a bride and groom were forced to conduct their wedding rituals online after their flight was cancelled. Some private bus operators reportedly hiked fares on the Bengaluru–Mumbai route to as high as Rs 10,000, adding to the inconvenience.

Amid these disruptions, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the PG NEET admission schedule. Students had appealed to KEA seeking an extension, citing their inability to travel due to the flight issues. Considering their request, KEA has extended the deadline for document verification until December 8. Earlier, students were instructed to pay fees by December 5 and report on December 6. Now, fee payment will be allowed until 12:30 PM on December 8, and documents must be submitted by 2:30 PM the same day.

The flight chaos has affected not only domestic travelers but also foreigners. Two German nationals, who had arrived in Bengaluru to catch a connecting flight to Jodhpur, were stranded after their flight was cancelled at the last minute. They were seen struggling at the IndiGo counter to book an alternative flight.

Nationwide disruptions have prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to issue a notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, seeking an explanation within 24 hours. The notice states that repeated delays, cancellations, and operational lapses indicate a complete failure in flight management. The DGCA has warned that failure to respond adequately could lead to strict action against the airline.