‘Supply of ghee to Tirupati temple stopped during BJP tenure’: CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the supply of Karnataka Milk Federation’s (KMF) ‘Nandini’ brand ghee to make the famous laddus given as ‘prasad’ at the renowned Tirupati Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh, was suspended one-and- half years ago, during the BJP government’s tenure.

He hit back at state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, who had accused the Congress government of stopping the supply of ghee, due to its “policy of indifference towards temples, and Hindu beliefs and devotion”.

“The supply of Nandini ghee to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh has not been stopped today or yesterday. The supply of ghee to Tirupati was suspended one-and-a-half years ago, during the @BJP4Karnataka government’s tenure,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Naik, a former Congress MLA too on Monday clarified that the supply of

ghee to TTD has been stopped for more than a year now and is not a “recent occurrence”.