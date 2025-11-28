Talks with Jarkiholi on 2028 poll strategy, not power sharing: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday dismissed speculation about internal power dynamics in the ruling Congress, stating that his recent meeting with Minister Satish Jarkiholi was purely aimed at charting a strategy to retain power in the 2028 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters at the KPCC office, Shivakumar said, “Satish Jarkiholi is a senior leader. As KPCC President and Working President, we work together closely. We discussed what needs to be done in the remaining two-and-a-half years of our term. There is nothing more to it.” “My number is 140”

Responding to repeated questions on factionalism, Shivakumar rejected suggestions of competing camps within the Congress. “There is only one faction—the Congress faction,” he said. “This party is built on collective leadership. I am not the only one who has worked for it.”

When asked if the latter half of the government’s tenure had been “earmarked” for him, he replied, “There is no personal agenda. The party decides everything. It has recognised my work, and all of us—myself, the Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs—have worked together for all elections.”

Shivakumar reiterated a long-standing remark often attributed to him, saying, “My number is 140. The party will take care of my interest.”