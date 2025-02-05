The unfulfilled promises of Karwar’s mini Vidhan Soudha…

Karwar: In a significant lack of accountability and action by the state government has come to light concerning the Mini Vidhan Soudha located at the Karuru Maidan.in Karwar. In 2016, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for this facility, intending to provide space for the Tehsildar’s office, Sub-Divisional Officer’s office, and other departments. However, after nine years, this mini assembly complex remains unoccupied and in a state of disrepair, leading to disappointment among local citizens.

The existing Tehsildar’s office is housed in a dilapidated building, showcasing the dire need for a modern facility that was promised but never delivered. The newly constructed two-story building, which was to be finished and adorned with fresh paint, now stands neglected, with its once-bright colours faded and covered in dust. People express their frustration, noting that this construction, which cost crores of rupees, seems to have become a monument to governmental neglect.

Despite boasting a modern design intended for efficient administrative functions, the Mini Vidhan Soudha has become an eyesore rather than an emblem of progress. Local citizens are vocal in their discontent, arguing that the money meant for the public good is being wasted. “It is unacceptable for public money to be squandered in this manner,”said local resident Madhav Naik. “The government needs to take immediate action and make this building usable.”

Four years ago, various rooms were constructed in the two-storey building, finished with a coat of paint and seemingly ready for operation. However, the facility has yet to be inaugurated, leaving its walls to suffer the effects of seasonal rains, which have stripped away the paint and caused cracks to appear. Despite the ongoing construction efforts in another part of the building, the rooms already prepared stand abandoned and neglected.

The current state of the building presents a jarring image. The glass windows of the already constructed rooms are shattered, replaced inexplicably by iron grilles, each detail marking a lack of proper oversight or management. Instead of a vibrant workspace for local administration, it has become a dumping ground for waste, with leftovers from paan and bidi scattered around, and stray dogs have made it their dwelling. The washrooms are also reportedly in ruins, further illustrating the state’s failure to maintain public properties.

This unacceptable situation raises critical questions regarding the quality of governance and the priorities of those in power. The government claims to extend its commitment to development and welfare, yet the situation in Karwar highlights a stark contradiction between promises made and results delivered. Many citizens feel that public money has been treated with utter disregard, with the Mini Vidhan Soudha serving as a prime example of how governmental projects can fall into neglect.

Previously, during the tenure of then-Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, a District Minister’s office was initiated within this very building. However, it appears that subsequent officials and stakeholders have largely abandoned the facility. Presently, local legislators have resorted to operating their offices in temporary spaces rather than utilizing the established infrastructure, leading to an inefficient governance structure.

In the same premises, construction has reportedly been ongoing for the office of Karwar-Ankola MLA Satish Sail for the past year and a half. It is startling to note that while current legislators are left managing their functions under less-than-ideal circumstances, no effective measures have been taken to either expedite the completion of the Mini Vidhan Soudha or to address the existing structural issues.

Inquiries made to the District In-Charge Minister, Mankal Vaidya, concerning the delays have met with assurances of impending action. He stated, “Our government had originally allocated funds, and it was Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who laid the foundation stone. However, the successive government has entirely neglected this matter. We are currently working to rectify this and will soon inaugurate the complex.” The words, however, ring hollow in light of the evidence presented by the state of the existing infrastructure.

The consequences of such administrative failures extend beyond mere inconvenience; they represent a decline in public trust. When infrastructure projects promised by the government remain half-finished and unused, it sends a message to the citizens that their well-being and needs are not being prioritized. It is critical for the public to hold their leaders accountable for such lapses in duty. Moreover, these situations highlight the necessity of transparency and citizen engagement in governmental decisions regarding public amenities.

The Mini Vidhan Soudha was expected to be a hub for local governance, facilitating better access to government offices for residents and fostering a sense of community engagement. Instead, it stands as a neglected structure, reinforcing public skepticism towards government accountability and effectiveness.

The plight of Karwar’s Mini Vidhan Soudha serves as a microcosm of the larger governance challenges facing Karnataka. As citizens continue to suffer due to inaction, the immediate need for responsible leadership and effective management becomes clearer than ever.

The Karnataka government must honour its commitments and allocate the necessary resources to ensure that public facilities meet the needs of their intended users.