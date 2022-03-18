There are enough jobs, but no skills, says UoM V-C

Mysuru: "There is no shortage of jobs. There is a lack of skill required for jobs," lamented University of Mysuru (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr G. Hemanth Kumar.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Kannada Post-Graduate Division in the university on Thursday, he said, "There was no distance

education in the past. Evening colleges made up for the deficiency those days. Though Marimallappa and Banumaiah evening colleges don't exist anymore. But it is a matter of pride that the UoM Evening College is still offering courses. The college is a boon for many people who dream of getting a degree while working."

"Today's students must know what's ahead after graduation. Only then can they make a good life for themselves. Competition is tougher today and students need to develop skills. UoM has established a career and hub which is helping in creation of more jobs. Several new companies like Byju's are coming up and new job opportunities and vacancies are open up for students."

"Universities are not getting government assistance. It is worrying

that the children are not able to receive quality education. Teachers are not hired if any new courses are started. Guest lecturers are more than permanent instructors. There are a total of 660 teaching posts in the UoM and only 280 permanent teachers. Only good and experienced teachers can help children build their future," Kumar added.

Kuvempu Kannada Studies Institute Director Prof M G Manjunatha, evening college principal Prof A C Devarajegowda, Kannada Post-Graduate Division coordinating officer Dr C D Parasurama, retired principal Prof. Kalachannegowda, Prof. Rudraiah and others were present.