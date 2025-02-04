Thousands walk in Bengaluru to raise cancer awareness at Walkathon 2.0

Bengaluru : Over1200 participants gathered in Bengaluru on Sunday to take part in Walkathon 2.0, an event aimed at raising awareness about cancer. Organised by Advika Care Foundation and Prakriya Hospital, the walk began at Vidhana Soudha and culminated at Bal Bhavan, where cancer survivors shared their inspiring journeys of overcoming the disease.

The event saw an overwhelming response from the public, with a focus on early detection and treatment of cancer. SE Sudheendra, Chairman of the Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board, stressed the importance of such initiatives. “We are seeing an increase in cancer cases every day. This event has highlighted the strong support from Bengalureans in the fight against cancer. We must work together towards a cancer-free Bengaluru, Karnataka, and India,” he said.

Dr. Srinivas Chirukuri, CEO of Prakriya Hospitals, echoed the significance of early detection. “Cancer is treatable when detected early. Many survivors who were treated 10 to 15 years ago are living healthy lives, proving that early intervention can save lives. We urge people to have regular health check-ups, adopt healthier lifestyles, eat nutritious food, and seek medical help in time,” he stated. “With advancements in medical technology and treatment options, we can successfully fight cancer. There is no need to panic, but a focus on prevention is critical.”

Rajshree Warrier, Chief Administrative Officer of Advika Care Foundation, shared the foundation’s goals. “The walkathon was aimed at spreading awareness about cancer. Our target is to provide free treatment to 100 cancer patients, and we are actively raising funds for this cause.

The support of 1,200 participants, including cancer survivors and volunteers, was truly heartening. We plan to organise more such awareness events in the “ future,” she said.

Bala Warrier, Trustee of Advika Foundation, speaking over the event’ssuccess. “Bengaluru came together on Sunday to raise awareness against cancer. Our focus is on prevention, treatment, and aftercare.

The turnout was incredible, and we hope to continue spreading this important message through many more events in the future,” he said.

The walkathon also witnessed the participation of local biker groups, students, and healthcare professionals. Chetan, president of a local bike club, highlighted the importance of regular health check-ups.

Advika Care Foundation and Prakriya Hospital have been spearheading cancer awareness initiatives,including a recent bikeathon.