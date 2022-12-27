Three Workers Died In Karnataka's Chamarajanagar As Boulder Falls On Them

Three laborers tragically perished on Monday morning at a stone quarry in Bisalavadi village, Chamarajanagar district, when a rock fell on them.

Shivaraju and Kumar passed away instantly, while Siddaraju died from his wounds at a hospital. All three came from Chamarajanagar's Kagalavadi Mole village.

The incident happened at survey 172, which belonged to a person named Renuka Devi. It may be noted that a similar event at a white stone quarry in the Madahalli hamlet of Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar resulted in the deaths of three labourers in March.

According to Nanjundaswamy, the department of mining's deputy director stated that they have closed the quarry and initiated a criminal prosecution against its owner.