Tiger and three cubs rescued near Gundlupet’s Kallahalli

Bengaluru: A five-year-old tigress and her three cubs have been safely captured near Kallahalli in Gundlupet taluk after reports of the big cat straying into human habitation and attacking livestock, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre announced on Sunday.

The tigress, which had been venturing into nearby villages and preying on domestic animals, was rescued along with her cubs following a coordinated operation by the forest department. “The tigress and her cubs are now under veterinary supervision and are in good health,” Minister Khandre said in a statement.

He added that forest officials acted promptly after confirming that the tigress was responsible for several cattle attacks in the area.