Bhopal contaminated water tragedy: MP CM Yadav to hold meeting with all Mayors, Municipal Commissioners & Collectors

Bhopal/Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will chair a high-level virtual meeting with the Mayors of all 16 municipal corporations in the state, Municipal Commissioners, District Collectors and others representatives later on Friday.

The sudden meeting was called in view of contaminated water which resulted in a health crisis in Indore, killing several people and more than 200 still being treated in several hospitals across the state.

At least 27 out of 208 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) wards, according to the state government's report on Friday.

"Following stern action against those responsible in connection with the tragic incident caused by supply of contaminated water in Indore, we are also taking corrective measures for other places in the state," CM Yadav said on X.

He added that all 16 Mayors, Municipal Commissioners, Chairpersons, District Collectors, officials from health and Public Engineering Departments and others will be joining the virtual meeting.

"During the meeting, we will review civic system of the entire state and hold discussion for finding out the challenges," he said.

Before this impending meeting, CM Yadav held a meeting with senior officials, including Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and several other officials from the Public Health and Family Welfare department and ordered for an action against several municipal officials in Indore.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yadav, on Friday, directed to issue a show-cause to the Indore Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav and Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisonia, who has been transferred from Indore with immediate effect.

The Chief Minister also suspended Pradeep Nigam, In-charge Superintendent Engineer of Water Distribution Department of the Indore Municipal Corporation.

He also directed to fill the necessary posts laying vacant in the Indore Municipal Corporation with immediate effect.

"I reviewed action being taken by the state government in Indore contaminated drinking water case with the Chief Secretary and other senior officials today and issued necessary directions. I also discussed the report presented by Additional Chief Secretary of the state Urban Development Department," Chief Minister Yadav said on X.

According to the fresh health bulletin shared by Indore health department on Friday evening, more than 1,400 people have been affected by vomiting and diarrhoea in Bhagirathpura over the past nine days.

"There are total 208 patients admitted in different hospitals in Indore, and of them, 27 are being treated in ICUs. While 101 patients were discharged on Friday," according to the state government's report.



