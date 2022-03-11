TKM sets up oxygen plant, rejuvenates lake in Ramanagara 

BENGALURU: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced its efforts towards holistic development of Ramanagara region by taking the lead in establishing critical community-led interventions. The company has announced two more critical initiatives – setting up of an oxygen generating plant at CHC, Bidadi, near Bengaluru, and spearheading the Lingegowdana lake rejuvenation.

As a company TKM is working with surrounding communities to solve local issues. The activities revolve around five main thematic areas -- Education, Environment, Health and Hygiene, Road Safety and Skill Development, said TKM spokesperson.

The company has continuously worked hard with support of government to ramp up healthcare facilities as and when required in the district. The new oxygen plant will have a capacity to generate approximately 70 cylinders per day ensuring oxygen supply to CHC, Bidadi and further supplementing oxygen supply to government hospitals in Ramanagara district. Jointly developed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts with an investment of Rs 14 million, this new unit makes Bidadi CHC the first health centre equipped with an oxygen plant.

The oxygen plant at the CHC, Bidadi was inaugurated by A Manjunath, Magadi MLA, Raju B Ketkale, Executive Vice President, TKM, Sudeep S Dalvi, Senior Vice President and Chief Communication Officer, TKM, B S Nagaraj, GM, TKAP in the presence of Dr. Raghavendra, Medical officer, CHC, Bidadi and other senior officials from Government and TKM.

Furthermore, as part of its responsibility towards protecting the environment the company also extended support in rejuvenating the Lingegowdana lake.

The lake was handed over to Bidadi municipal council at a function attended by MLA Manjunath, Raju B Ketkale, Sudeep S Dalvi, in the presence of R Ramesh, Chief Officer, town municipal council. Talking about these developments, Manjunath said, "In these unprecedented times, the support given by corporates was instrumental in accelerating government efforts for a healthier and safer communities. TKM has been one such corporate who has been an active contributor to the overall development of areas around its plant."

Speaking on the occasion, Raju B Ketkale said, "We are immensely delighted to have played a small but vital role in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure of the Ramanagara region. At Toyota, our philosophy of bringing 'Mass Happiness to All' is not limited to our consumers but everyone in the wider community as well."