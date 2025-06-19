Live
Two youths killed, three injured in highway accident near Mangaluru
Mangaluru: Two youths, including a local National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) leader, were killed and three others injured when a car they were travelling in rammed a road divider on National Highway 66, near Jeppinamogaru, late Tuesday night. The deceased have been identified as Om Shri, associated with the NSUI, and Aman Rao, a resident of Kadri in Mangaluru.
According to police sources, the car was reportedly speeding when the driver lost control and hit the divider. The group was travelling from Talapady to Mangaluru. Two other occupants—Vamshi and Ashiq—sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in the ICU at a city hospital. Another passenger, Jerry, said to be of Italian origin, escaped with minor injuries. Both deceased individuals were known to be affiliated with the Congress party.