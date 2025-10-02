Live
Udupi cracks down on stray dog feeding, enforces designated spots
In compliance with Supreme Court directives, the Udupi City Municipal Council has banned feeding stray dogs at random locations within municipal limits, announced Commissioner Mahesh Hangargi. Designated feeding spots will be established, marked by signboards, to regulate the practice and address public concerns. The decision was revealed during a meeting at Satyamurthy Hall on Monday, chaired by Municipal President Prabhakar Poojary.
Hangargi emphasized that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme will be rolled out in collaboration with local NGOs to manage the stray dog population effectively. The initiative aims to balance animal welfare with public safety, following multiple complaints about stray dogs causing inconvenience, particularly to children and senior citizens, as highlighted by Environmental Engineer Raviprakash. Municipal member Girish Anchan proposed mandatory registration for individuals keeping more than two dogs within or around municipal limits to ensure accountability and regulate pet ownership.
The proposal is under consideration as part of broader efforts to address stray dog-related issues.The meeting saw participation from key officials, including Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Reddappa, Standing Committee President Vijay Kodavoor, G T Hegde, and Manjunath Manipal. The municipality is prioritizing structured interventions to curb stray dog nuisances while adhering to legal and ethical guidelines for animal welfare.
Authorities have urged residents to comply with the new feeding regulations and report concerns to the municipal office. The designated feeding spots are expected to be operational soon, with NGOs playing a pivotal role in the ABC programme’s implementation. This move reflects Udupi’s commitment to balancing community safety with humane treatment of strays, aligning with judicial mandates.