Udupi Swamiji to build a temple in Sydney

Udupi : The Sugunendra Thirta Swamiji of Puthige Mutt (one of the Astha mutts of Udupi of Madhwa Lineage) will construct a Venkata Krishna temple in Sydney Australia. The Bhoomi pooja for the proposed temple has been already solemnised recently.

According to the Personal secretary to Swamiji Prasannacharya who spoke to The Hans India from Sydney on Tuesday “ the Krishna devotees of Sydney witnessed a historic event, the bhoomi pooja of Shri Venkata Krishna temple. The proposed temple will be built on 4738 sqm of land and will be one of the biggest spiritual centres for all Hindus living in Sydney and Australia.

“This temple will be a pioneer in teaching the principles of our Sanatana Dharma, our sacred scriptures, Vedas and Sanskrit language. Along with the worship of Shri Krishna, other activities such as classical arts, yoga, childcare with Satvik food, vegetarian canteen and many more are in the plan to bring our communities together in Sydney in particular and Australia in general” Prasannacharya said.

The Bhoomi Pooja has been hailed by the Hindu community as a great milestone and marked the beginning of the magnificent divine project. Devotees participated in large numbers to support this great cause. Special thanks to all the local legislative members, council heads and representatives of various Hindu associations who took time out to participate in this historical event.

In this event held in the presence of devotees and government officials of Sydney, State MP Mrs Charisma Kalianda, Blacktown City Councillors Livingston and Peter Kamilleri, Dineshji of Swami Narayan Temple, Rajesh Raypaul of Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti, and Councillor Srini Pillamari was present as a special invitee Sugunendra Thirta Swamiji is the first Swamiji among the Madhwa lineage having nearly 800 years to spread the Dwaitha philosophy as propagated by the 13th century Dwaitha philosopher Madhwacharya. Sugunendra Thirta has toured all over the country and a few countries abroad in three different continents of Europe, America and Australia has been acknowledge to have spread the spirit of Dwaitha philosophy and established the temples that adhere to the Udupi tradition of Madhwa philosophy.

He has also travelled in the Middle east and met the rulers and exchanged the views with them various topics in Sanathana Dharma, that has been appreciated all over the country.

Sugunendra Thirtha swamiji will ascend the Sarvajna peetam on 18 January 2024 and will administer the Krishna temple for next two years. This transfer of responsibility of administering the Krishna temple every once in two years is called ‘Paryaya’ in Kannada which means ‘alternate’. The eight swamijis belonging to Ashta (eight) mutts of Udupi take charge once in two years. The Paryaya cycle 2024-2026 will begin on January 18 which will be a grand function where many religious, political and celebrities from various fields, writers, scholars and many others will attend it.