Congress MLA Candidate Ganesh Campaigns Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency

Ganesh, Congress MLA candidate of the Cantonment, took to the streets to campaign for Gadapa Gadapa in Mud Fort Double Bedroom, Kharkhana Basti, and Ambedkar Nagar Basti in Ward-3 of Cantonment Constituency. During his visit, residents highlighted numerous issues plaguing their communities.

Expressing his disappointment in the lack of development in the cantonment area due to previous neglectful governance, Mr. Ganesh assured the residents that if elected, he would prioritize the development of the constituency. He urged the people to give him a chance to bring about positive change and promised to work towards providing essential infrastructure in the slums.

As the by-election and parliamentary election on May 13 approach, Mr. Ganesh called on the residents to vote for him as the MLA candidate in the cantonment constituency and for Sunita Mahender Reddy of Patnam as the parliamentary candidate of Malkajgiri with a significant majority.

The campaign event was attended by chief leaders, women leaders, community leaders, activists, and members of the public in large numbers.




















