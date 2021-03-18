Victim's father says she was kidnapped, video shot on her

Bengaluru: In the sex-for-job scandal allegedly involving BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, the victim's father has lodged a complaint with the Belagavi police alleging that his daughter has been kidnapped and kept in confinement.

In his complaint on Tuesday, the father said his 25-year-old daughter, who has completed her engineering, was staying in a PG Hostel in Bengaluru when a few men abducted her, confined her and unlawfully shot sleaze videos of her.

The abductors later shared the video with the media, damaging her reputation, the complainant said.

The police have intensified investigation to trace the girl but they could not find her whereabouts.

"Our investigations are on. We could not find her yet," a senior police officer told PTI.

Jarkiholi had to resign as a minister on March 3 a day after the videos went viral and a social worker lodged a complaint that Jarkiholi had sexually exploited the girl under the pretext of giving her a job in the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

A social worker Dinesh Kallahalli who complained to the Cubbon Park police about sexual harassment of the woman by Jarkiholi, later announced withdrawing the plaint.

The BJP MLA rejected the charges, saying the video-clips were fake and the charges were far from the truth.

He even lodged a complaint with the Sadashivanagar police in Bengaluru stating that some people created fake videos to blackmail him.

The government has set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter. The team recorded Jarkiholi's statement on Tuesday.

The woman, said to have featured in the video purportedly showing her in a compromising position with Jarkiholi, has been summoned by the city police in connection with the scandal, official sources had said on Sunday. The police had served a notice to the woman, asking her to appear before them for investigation into the case.

The notice has been pasted on the door of the woman's mother in Vijayapura district, which was locked.