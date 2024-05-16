Live
Video of garbage woes in Bengaluru: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw calls it ‘disgusting sight’
Bengaluru: Renowned entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has taken a firm stance against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for its apparent failure to maintain cleanliness on the streets of Bengaluru. Mazumdar-Shaw's critique was prompted by a distressing video depicting a substantial accumulation of garbage along the Outer Ring Road.
Expressing her dismay on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mazumdar-Shaw urged the BBMP to promptly address the appalling situation. The video, shared on X by a concerned citizen, swiftly garnered widespread attention online, with numerous users echoing the call for immediate action.
Tagging the BBMP Special Commissioner for Solid Waste Management (SWM) Cell along with the video, Mazumdar-Shaw emphasised the urgency of the matter, stating, "Disgusting sight. @BBMPSWMSplComm needs to act swiftly to clean up this ugly mess."
The viral video has spurred a chorus of voices demanding urgent intervention from other concerned social media users. While some lambasted the authorities for their apparent negligence, others emphasised the importance of citizen responsibility in upholding cleanliness standards.
Meanwhile, amidst mounting concerns over the city's sanitation woes, Bengaluru has witnessed a concerning surge in dengue cases since April. According to statistics, around 300 dengue cases are registered within BBMP limits in the first three months of the year. However, April saw a spike, with more than 570 reported cases, followed by over 360 cases in the first two weeks of May alone.
Despite the escalating crisis, BBMP officials have claimed that the situation remains under control, urging against panic. Reliable sources have said that efforts have been intensified in this regard, particularly in the East, South, and Mahadevapura zones. Several areas in these zones have been identified as hotspots due to bad hygiene practices and rampant garbage dumping.
With the Brand Bengaluru title hanging in the balance and issues like dengue and poor solid waste management running rampant in the city, the BBMP and the state government have a lot to worry about.