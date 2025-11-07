Water Board ‘taps’ AI to curb massive water leakage

Facing mounting losses due to extensive water leakage across the city, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has decided to harness artificial intelligence (AI) technology to detect and prevent leaks more effectively.

Officials said the Board is determined to reduce the city’s Non-Revenue Water (NRW) —the amount of water that is produced but not billed due to leaks, illegal connections, or metering errors.

The NRW, which stood at 27% in 2024, is estimated to have risen to around 30% following the launch of the Cauvery Stage V project.

Currently, the BWSSB spends about ₹48 per kilolitre to supply water, and uncontrolled leakage results in significant financial losses. To address this, the board plans to combine modern infrastructure upgrades with AI-based monitoring and robotic leak detection systems.

AI to spot leaks before they escalate

The BWSSB is exploring the use of AI-powered robots equipped with sensors and meters that can analyze water flow and pressure patterns to identify abnormalities. “The AI algorithms can detect potential leak points even before the water reaches consumers, helping us save significant quantities and reduce operational costs,” said a senior BWSSB official.

These systems will also monitor water quality in real time. The technology integration is part of the board’s broader effort to modernize water infrastructure across 580 sq. km, covering 1.15 million water connections in the city.

Modernisation of old pipelines

Many of Bengaluru’s central areas still rely on pipelines laid 40–50 years ago, which are prone to frequent leaks and ruptures. The BWSSB has begun phase-wise modernization of these aging networks. Areas including Hale Gurappanapalya, Nagendra Block, NIMHANS Layout, and KEB Layout are set for a ₹10.35 crore upgrade, involving the replacement and reconstruction of outdated pipelines. Tenders have been invited for the project.

App to track illegal connections

In addition to leak detection, the board has launched a “BWSSB Survey App” to identify illegal water and sewage connections. The app will record water supply and sanitation data from all residential and commercial properties.

Inspection teams have also been deployed to examine the city’s water reservoirs and submit detailed reports on their conditions.

National standards and long-term plan

As per the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organization (CPHEEO) standards, NRW should ideally not exceed 15%. Back in 2007, Bengaluru’s figure was a staggering 50.91%, but sustained efforts have reduced it considerably.

However, with the new Cauvery Stage V network coming online, leakages are expected to increase temporarily.

The BWSSB estimates that replacing the city’s old pipelines and rehabilitating reservoirs may cost around ₹8,000 crore in total.

The Board aims to gradually implement AI-assisted monitoring and infrastructure upgrades to ensure efficient water management and minimize wastage.